White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Could ‘Maybe' Return to Team Next Weekend

Eloy Jiménez could 'maybe' return to team next weekend

Scratch the 4-6 week timeline for Eloy Jiménez.

The White Sox' outfielder underwent an appendectomy during the team's road series against the Cincinnati Reds. He underwent the procedure on May 6.The team initially stamped a 4-6 week recovery timeline on him.

On Wednesday, Jiménez told the media he could return "maybe" next weekend, which presumably would be the Sox' road series against the Detroit Tigers. That would mark his recovery at an astounding, serendipitous 20-day mark. Astonishing.

I guess supernatural recoveries have been done before. Back in 2011, Adam Dunn returned to the White Sox' lineup five days after undergoing the same procedure as Jiménez.

He already has begun running and plans to hit this weekend. Jiménez insisted he, like any athlete, is trying to speed up the team's medical timeline for him. He said he would start hitting "now" if the team permitted.

Before it was sunshine and rainbows for Jiménez's fast-paced recovery, he saw a lot of thunderstorms on that Friday night and Saturday morning when his appendix burst.

"A couple of weeks ago I thought I was gonna die. So, I feel really good (now)," Jiménez said when asked how he felt.

"Well, just 7 a.m., I wake up throwing up and all my abs hurt," Jiménez said, recounting the experience. "And it was bad. I can't even see or lay down or stand up. It was really bad. For a moment, I really thought I was gonna die. But now I'm here and I feel good."

Jiménez mentioned he originally thought it was something he ate that messed up his system. He said appendicitis never crossed his mind in the midst of his crushing pain.

Now, he said he feels good and he'll be back quicker than originally anticipated.

It'll be convenient for White Sox fans to have a look at a full, healthy lineup. With Jiménez back in the lineup, the Sox would mainly be missing Liam Hendriks, who could return to the lineup as soon as next week.

