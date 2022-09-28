White Sox Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 8th Straight Loss

White Sox eliminated from playoff contention as skid hits 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox’ playoff hopes looked bleak after last week’s deflating sweep to the Guardians, and time has now officially run out.

The White Sox were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night.

The Sox, whose elimination number entering the day was two, lost 8-4 to the Twins. They were officially eliminated after the Mariners — who are closing in on clinching an American League wild card spot — beat the Rangers 3-1.

The White Sox were four games back of first in the AL Central barely a week ago entering that pivotal three-game series against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

They’ve since loss eight straight games, tying a season-high for their longest skid.

It’s a sour finish to a massively disappointing season in which the Sox were predicted by many to win the AL pennant.

“I think we definitely didn’t play up to our abilities," White Sox starter Dylan Cease said Sunday, after the Sox were eliminated from the Central. "I’d have to really take a step back and look at it.”

The Sox were inconsistent this season even when relatively healthy — they were never better than five games above .500 after a 93-win 2021 season — and dealt with key injury losses from spring training onward.

“Nothing surprises you. Especially when you play like sh-- all year,” starter Lance Lynn said last week. “We've been six games out all year it seems like.”

The Sox have seven games remaining (four vs. the Twins and three vs. the Padres). It would take a 5-2 stretch to avoid a losing season after they dropped to 76-79 Wednesday.

After that comes diagnosing what went wrong and what’s next for this team heading into the winter.

