White Sox' Dylan Cease Very Encouraged by Latest Spring Training Start

Dylan Cease very encouraged by latest spring training start

PEORIA, AZ – After experiencing his own version of March Madness two starts ago, White Sox ace Dylan Cease is back looking like the Cy Young Award candidate of last season.

Finding his vaunted slider following a sloppy 30-pitch first inning, Cease gave up one run on three hits over 4 innings against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out five Mariners in a row at one point, giving him six for the game.

“Very encouraging. We’ve come a long way since Kansas City,” Cease said.

At some point, Cease will be able to laugh at that start against the Royals when he gave up 11 runs in two-thirds of an inning.

“Sometimes it’s not the worst thing to get punched in the face,” Cease said after that performance.

Sunday, he punched back.

“I think the last couple starts I’ve shown spurts of where I am and I’m starting to do it more consistently. I expect it to continue to climb or stay here. I’m pleased with where I’m at,” Cease said.

Manager Pedro Grifol has not announced his starter for Opening Day against the Astros, but if given the ball on March 30 in front of a national TV audience, Cease would embrace the opportunity.

“A big honor. I don’t know what else to say about it. It definitely would be really special,” Cease said. “I’m not really thinking that far ahead. If we get there, I would be ready for sure.”

