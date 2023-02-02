White Sox' Dylan Cease Snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers List

Cease snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're used to ESPN doing it, but MLB Network snubbing the Chicago White Sox just stings.

MLB Network posted a list of the top starting pitchers to their social media account and includes names like 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara and old friend Carlos Rodón -- who finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting last year.

It does not, however, include the runner-up for the 2022 AL Cy Young, Dylan Cease.

Cease had a stellar, breakout 2022 campaign as he established himself as one of the top pitchers in the AL. The 26-year-old made 32 starts (tied for career high) and went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

He ranked first among AL pitchers in bWAR and fifth among all players in the league. He ranked second in ERA (to Verlander), second in strikeouts, third in starts and 10th in innings.

Cease also set a major-league record by allowing one or zero runs in 14 consecutive starts.

Even after that streak ended, he came one out shy of a no-hitter, in his Sept. 3 start against the Twins.

On MLB Network's list, only Alcántara (8.0) had a higher WAR than Cease (6.4).

"I can think of times where the bases were loaded, or where there were big situations with guys on third and one out," Cease said of the streak. "Somehow, someway, there was either a ground ball or a strikeout.

"A stretch like that is really remarkable. In the midst of it, I really was just focused on continuing to just try to bring out my best every time. That's where it ended up taking me and it really was something special."

And while we're not arguing Cease should be atop the list, the the Cy Young runner-up should be on the list as second best pitcher in the American League.

"It’s a lot of years of effort and some failures and some successes," Cease said of his 2022 season. "Really all kind of came together and by far, it was my most consistent year I've ever had as a professional.

"That upward trajectory and to continue to improve, I feel like it's just kind of the name of the game. So, now, it's maintaining that and continuing to show up and do what needs to be done."

Welp, it's bulletin board material for Cease to continue that trajectory and dominating the AL.

