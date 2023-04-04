White Sox' Dylan Cease ranked second best pitcher in baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease might be starting to get some respect.

The Chicago White Sox was ranked as the second best pitcher in baseball by MLB Network's Dan Plesac.

The reveal of @Plesac19's Top 5 pitchers as things stand right now in baseball 📊#MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/OjeRz0KcfB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 4, 2023

"The most underappreciated star pitcher in baseball," Plesac said. "I don't know how in the world he didn't make the All-Star team. He is that good. To do what he did opening night and talking about at the juice box, Minute Maid, World Champions, He completely handcuffed the former world champions.

"He can spin it with the best of them in the game. He, like the other guys here, he could be number one. He is the most underappreciated legit Cy Young candidate in the game of baseball."

Greg Amsinger chimed in and said he would've had Cease at No. 1.

Cease was ranked as the 43rd best layer in baseball in ESPN's Top 100. In 2022, Cease finished as the runner-up in American League Cy Young voting.

What is especially notable, Cease was ranked higher than Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees came in at No. 1.

