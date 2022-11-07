White Sox' Dylan Cease Named Cy Young Finalist After Breakout 2022

Dylan Cease named Cy Young finalist after breakout 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a breakout and dominant 2022 season, White Sox starter Dylan Cease has been named a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award.

Cease is one of three finalists for the honor, as voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America, alongside the Astros’ Justin Verlander and Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah.

Cease took a major step forward in 2022, ascending to one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in his fourth big-league season.

The right-hander made 32 starts, tied for a career high, and finished 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

He ranked fifth in the American League in bWAR, first among pitchers, second in ERA and strikeouts, third in starts and 10th in innings.

He went on a ridiculous 14-start stretch in which he allowed one or no earned runs, setting a new major-league record since earned runs became official in 1913.

Cease fell one out shy of a no-hitter Sept. 3 against the Twins, allowing a two-out single in the ninth inning in a masterful performance.

Verlander had one of the finest seasons of his career at the age of 39. He led the AL with 18 wins and led MLB with a 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP.

Manoah, in his sophomore campaign, went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts.

Verlander finished third in bWAR among AL pitchers and Manoah fourth.

Cy Young winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. on MLB Network.

