White Sox' Dylan Cease Moves Career Record Vs. Tigers to 10-0

Cease continues dominance of Tigers in White Sox win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They don't call him the "Tiger King" for nothing.

With Tuesday's victory in Detroit, White Sox starter Dylan Cease moved his lifetime record against the Tigers to 10-0 in just 11 career starts, matching Clayton Kershaw's high-mark among active players for most wins against a single opponent without a loss (the Dodgers' longtime ace is 10-0 with a 2.19 ERA against the Mets in his decorated career).

"It's obviously great. I try not to give it too much stock, because I don't want to jinx myself. But it's something cool and something special for sure," Cease told reporters postgame. "There's still more work to be done, so it's not something I'm going to coast on by any means."

Cease's start on Tuesday wasn't his sharpest against the Tigers, although that speaks more to his past dominance than the night's outing. In it, he completed five innings and struck out eight batters, but also threw 108 pitches, allowed seven hits and found himself in multiple jams, including a bases-loaded bind in the first inning that eventually netted Detroit an unearned run on an errant pickoff attempt.

That was all the Tigers would plate, though. They finished Cease's innings 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and having stranded seven men on base. Buoyed by bullpen innings from Jimmy Lambert, Joe Kelly and Reynaldo López, the White Sox went on to win 5-1.

Because the only run Cease allowed was unearned, the performance dropped his career ERA against Detroit to 1.91. He also raised his strikeout total against them to 75 in 61.1 innings.

And the 2022 season, as a whole, isn't going so bad either. With the win, Cease moved to 5-3 on the campaign and dropped his ERA to 2.91. His 13 starts now include two against the Tigers, in which he has allowed 1 earned run and struck out 16 batters in 10 total innings.

