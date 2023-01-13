Report: White Sox, Dylan Cease Avoid Arbitration for $5.7M

Report: White Sox, Cease avoid arbitration for $5.7M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have avoided arbitration with AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, agreeing to a $5.7 million deal for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman.

Cease, who recently turned 27, is on the heels of the best year of his career. After posting a sub-4.00 ERA across 32 starts in 2021, he finished 2022 with 227 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA behind a 14-8 record for the South Siders.

In addition to finishing second in Cy Young Award voting, Cease also received MVP votes, placing 22nd on the AL MVP ballot in 2022.

The right-hander is set to enter his fifth year with the White Sox at the big league level, debuting in the MLB just under two years after he was dealt to the Sox alongside Eloy Jimenez and two other minor league players in a notable crosstown trade that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs, weeks before the trade deadline in 2017.

Cease will likely fit into the front of a rotation that features returning members Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, the latter of whom also reached an agreement for 2023 with the South Siders to avoid arbitration.

Offseason acquisition Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech, barring injury, tentatively fill out the White Sox starting rotation heading into Spring Training.