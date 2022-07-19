White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 3 of MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final day of the MLB draft is here.

The White Sox gear up for day three of the draft. They will have a pick from rounds 11-20 to round out the 2022 draft class.

After taking two stud pitchers in the first round (Noah Schultz and Peyton Patllete), they took plenty of interesting names in the second round. In total on day two, they took four pitchers and four infielders between rounds 3-10.

They got MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect, RHP Jonathan Cannon, with the No. 101 pick in the draft. Mark MCcLaughlin in the seventh round, a standout pitcher from Tennessee. Finally, in the 10th they snagged Tim Elko, who played through a torn ACL in his senior season and helped lead the Ole Miss Rebels to their first ever NCAA championship.

Round 11 (pick 341): OF Jordan Burke, Miami University

The White Sox turn to update their outfield in their farm system. Burke represents the first outfielder taken by the Sox in this draft.

Burke had a dominant year last season in Miami at the plate. In 60 games, he slashed .347/.425/.599 while recording 13 home runs, 58 RBIs, 77 hits and 59 runs. He also stole 10 bases on the season.

He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 208 pounds. He is 21 years old.

Round 12 (pick 371): 3B Brooks Baldwin, UNC Wilmington (NC)

While Baldwin is registered as a third baseman, he played multiple positions in college. In his career, he's played first, second and third base along with shortstop, right field and center field.

At the plate, he hit a career .298/.348/.501 in college. Last season, he recorded 44 runs, 66 hits, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 48 games.

He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds. He is 21 years old. It looks like the club is staying relatively consistent with college players in this draft, only having had drafted one high school prospect -- Noah Schultz.

Round 13 (pick 401): RHP Mason Adams, Jacksonville University

Back to the pitching staff, the White Sox take another right-handed pitcher, making Adams the seventh pitcher taken in the draft.

He played two years at Jacksonville University. In those two seasons, he pitched 153 innings in 30 games (started in 26). He held a 7-9 record and 5.47 ERA, giving up 149 hits and 100 runs. However, he did record 167 strikeouts to 62 walks, and impressive stat nonetheless.

Adams is 22 years old, stands 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Round 14 (pick 431): LHP Shane Murphy, Gilbert Chandler Community College (AZ)

Back to the mound, the White Sox take their third left-handed pitcher and eighth overall in the draft. Murphy is tall, coming in a 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. He is the third pitcher taken by the Sox that is over 6-foot-3.

He pitched in the MLB draft league this past season and recorded two different appearances, one in which he started. In total, he held a 3.86 ERA giving up three earned runs in seven innings of pitching and striking out seven.

Round 15 (pick 461): RHP Billy Seidl, Duke

The Sox stay on track with collegiate pitching prospects with another one from Duke University. Seidl comes in a 6-feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. The right-hander is 22 years old.

He pitched for two years at Duke. There, he went 6-5 on the mound and recorded a 6.53 ERA in 34 games (started 13). In 68.2 innings, he struck out 89 and walked 40 batters.

White Sox director of amateur scouting, Mike Shirley, recognized before the draft the hope for collegiate draftees is to get them developed quickly and have them in the bullpen in 1-2 years.

Round 16 (pick 491): RHP Tristan Stivors, Texas State

The fourth-straight pitcher drafted by the Sox, they take Stivors just a hair under the 500th pick in the draft. He's tall at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. The 23-year old right-hander comes out of Texas State as a relief pitcher.

In the three seasons he came out of the bullpen in college, he recorded a career 3.05 ERA with a 9-4 record. In 59 appearances, he had 27 career saves, gave up 33 earned runs and struck out 133 batters to the 33 he walked.

