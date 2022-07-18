White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft.

They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.

The director of amateur scouting for the White Sox, Mike Shirley said this about Schutlz: "You just don’t see these guys every day," Schultz said. "He’s a unique talent."

Schultz, according to him, has a fastball, changeup and slider in his arsenal that he's confident using.

In the second round, the Sox selected a right-handed pitcher out of Arkansas, Peyton Pallette. He made 15 appearances (11 starts) with the Razorbacks last season. He notched a 4.02 ERA in 56.0 innings of work and added 67 strikeouts to his season. He limited opposing hitters to a .237 batting average.

Pallette was considered a first round talent until he underwent Tommy John surgery in January and missed his last season. He has a fastball that can reach the high 90s and a slider that can touch the low 90s.

Round 3 (pick 101): RHP Jonathan Cannon, University of Georgia

Cannon is the third pitcher the Sox have taken in the draft. The right-hander is tall, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 213 pounds. He is MLB.com's #60 prospect.

The 21-year-old (turns 22 on July 19) has a fastball that comes in between 92-96 mph. He is a true strike-thrower, averaging two walks per nine innings in his entire collegiate career.

"The biggest difference for him this spring has been an improved cutter that parks in the upper 80s and regularly misses bats," according to MLB.com's prospect rankings. "His low-80s slider looks sharper than last year, though he has lost some trust in his sinking mid-80s changeup and has mostly shelved his curveball.

Round 4 (pick 131): SS Jordan Sprinkle, UC Santa Barbara (transferring to Arkansas)

The White Sox go back to the infield for their fourth-round pick. They used their first-round pick last season on shortstop Colson Montgomery too.

He is a bit undersized, coming in at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. But, he's fast. He stole 25 bases in 56 games last season with UCSB. As an everyday shortstop last season, he was named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American.

His arm is improving and his bat is there, but he could use some mechanical work. The White Sox farm helped Oscar Colas address his mechanical issues this season and hopefully will use the same development.

