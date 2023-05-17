White Sox' Davis Martin Undergoes Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

Davis Martin undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced Davis Martin, the right-handed minor league arm, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Martin followed the news with a post on his Instagram with this caption:

"'For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.' - ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8‬:‭18‬. Praise God on the Mountain top, and in the valleys. Through all things, I will trust his plan. See you in 2024 ✌🏼"

This season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, Martin has started in three games, totaling 16 innings from those starts. He holds an impressive 2.81 ERA and 1.063 WHIP.

He's allowed 10 hits and five home runs during that span. Martin also has 20 strikeouts and seven walks on the season.

Martin serves as the de facto "sixth man" for the White Sox starting rotation. If the White Sox needed another starter on the major league roster to fill in, the team would look to Martin to fill the gap.

Pedro Grifol told the media on Wednesday that Jesse Scholtens will be the first man up if needed. Scholtens has pitched up with the White Sox twice this season for three total innings, allowing one earned run.

"That was unfortunate because he really impressed in the spring," Grifol said on the subject of Martin. "But more than that it's what he did last year here, too. He came up and did a really good job going into last year."

