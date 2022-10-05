White Sox' Davis Martin Exits 2022 Finale With Biceps Soreness

Davis Martin (biceps) exits White Sox finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Davis Martin exited the White Sox' 2022 season finale on Wednesday with right biceps soreness.

The White Sox training staff and acting manager Miguel Cairo went out to visit Martin in the second inning. Martin, who started Wednesday's game, eventually walked off with the training staff.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Martin struggled before exiting, allowing nine runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

He's had an impressive rookie season, entering the day with a 3.65 ERA in 13 games (eight starts).

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.