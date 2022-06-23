White Sox' Danny Mendick Suffered Torn ACL Against Blue Jays

Danny Mendick has a torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hits keep coming for the Chicago White Sox.

Infielder Danny Mendick has been put on the 10-day injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. The 10-day IL is only a precursor to what will surely be a longer absence from the team, presumably for the remainder of the season.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The injury occurred at the end of the second inning in Wednesday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal lofted a pop fly into the no-man’s land between third base and left field, near the wall. Jake Burger, Adam Haseley and Mendick all converged on the ball, and as Haseley made the catch, he collided with Mendick.

Mendick laid on the ground for several minutes as trainers attended to him, and initially had to be helped off the field. It appeared that he couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as trainers carried him back to the dugout. At the time, the team said he left the game with "right knee discomfort."

The injury came two days after getting Tim Anderson back from the IL. And Anderson was taking a doctor-mandated day off on Wednesday to help his recovering groin injury, leaving Leury García to replace Mendick at shortstop when the White Sox came back out for the third inning.

With Mendick's solid play and Josh Harrison's strong performances on offense and defense it looked like the White Sox were going to have a midseason position battle at second base. Mendick is hitting .289/.343/.443 (28-97) with four doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored in 31 games this season.

In the wake of the injury, the White Sox called up prospect Lenyn Sosa from Double-A Birmingham.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.