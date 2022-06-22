White Sox' Danny Mendick Helped Off Field After Collision

Danny Mendick helped off field after collision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox just can’t seem to stay healthy. Only two days after getting Tim Anderson back from the IL, the team may have lost another shortstop in Danny Mendick.

At the end of the second inning, Santiago Espinal lofted a pop fly into the no-man’s land between third base and left field, near the wall. Jake Burger, Adam Haseley and Mendick all converged on the ball, and as Haseley made the catch, he collided with Mendick.

Mendick lay on the ground for several minutes as trainers attended to him, and initially had to be helped off the field. It appeared that he couldn’t put any weight on his right foot as trainers carried him back to the dugout. The team said he left the game with "right knee discomfort," and was set to undergo further evaluation.

With Tim Anderson taking a doctor-mandated day off to help his recovering groin injury, Leury García came in to replace Mendick at shortstop when the White Sox came back out for the third inning.

