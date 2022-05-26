White Sox, Dallas Keuchel Crushed by Red Sox Hitters

Sox observations: Red Sox hitters crush, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Things went from bad to worse in the White Sox’ 16-7 drubbing at the hands of the Red Sox on Thursday night. It started with Dallas Keuchel surrendering a home run on the second pitch of the game, and the night slowly devolved from there. The cherry on top of the blowout was Bennett Sousa airmailing a throw that should’ve ended the eighth inning, but instead allowed the 13th and 14th BoSox runs to cross home plate. After giving up double-digit runs in two of three games this series, the White Sox will look forward to a rare Friday night off to collect themselves.

DALLAS KEUCHEL’S TIME COMING TO A CLOSE?

It didn’t matter what Keuchel threw on Thursday night, the result was the same. Cutter? Crushed. Sinker? Crushed. Changeup? Crushed. The former Cy Young winner only lasted two innings, and gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. If not for striking out four battersー three of them lookingー things could’ve been much worse. After his brief outing, Keuchel’s ERA ballooned to 7.88, from 6.60, and he could be running out of time to get back on track. With Lance Lynn on track to return to the rotation in a few weeks, one has to wonder if Keuchel’s tenure as a Sox starter will end when Lynn is ready to go.

ANDREW VAUGHN SENDS CHARGE THROUGH CROWD

Throughout the early stages of the game, fans either sat silently or showered the team in boos as the Red Sox jumped out to a 6-0 lead. But in the third inning, back-to-back-to-back singles got the crowd buzzing, and brought Vaughn to the plate with nobody out. With the crowd hungry for something to cheer about, Vaughn delivered a bases-clearing double and Guaranteed Rate Field erupted. Two innings later, Vaughn one-upped himself with a two-run homer and the South Side faithful were re-energized. The five RBI set a new career high for Vaughn, and also woke up everyone inside the ballpark for at least two moments in an otherwise dreary game.

TIM ANDERSON, MULTI-HIT MAN

For the 20th time in just 44 games, Anderson notched two or more hitsー and Anderson has only played in 38 of those games. Even without playing those six games, Anderson has the most multi-hit games at this point in the season since Nellie Fox had 21 back in 1951 (hat tip to our stats guru Chris Kamka for digging this stuff up). Since winning the batting title in 2019, Anderson hasn’t slowed down a bit, finishing second in 2020 and fourth in 2021. As things stand now, Anderson trails only J.D. Martinez in the A.L. batting average leaderboard. There’s a lot of baseball to be played, but if Anderson can continue to rack up multi-hit games at this pace he’ll find himself in another race for a batting title.

