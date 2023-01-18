White Sox Create Webpage for Fans to Show Support for Liam Hendriks

White Sox create fan support webpage for Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox created a new webpage in support of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks for fans to show their support during his battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma – a form of cancer.

Fans can create personalized messages, videos, artwork, etc. to submit through the website for Hendriks to see.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a statement from the team about their newly founded webpage:

"The White Sox have launched a new webpage, whitesox.com/TeamLiam, for fans to show their support for all-star closer Liam Hendriks during his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Personalized messages, including video submissions, artwork and more, supporting the Hendrikses fight to 'Close Out Cancer!' are welcome."

Be there for 3️⃣1️⃣. 💚



Submit your own message of support as Liam Hendriks fights non-Hodgkin lymphoma. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 18, 2023

On Jan. 8, Hendriks announced on social media he was diagnosed with cancer. He said he hopes to return for the season, but has no timetable to do so. Rick Hahn mentioned he doesn't expect any updates on the status of Hendriks' condition before opening day.

RELATED: Cease on Hendriks news: 'It's pretty devastating to hear'

Last season, Hendriks earned his third career All-Star nod on his way to recording a 2.81 ERA and 37 saves, the latter good for third-most in MLB.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.