White Sox Create Webpage for Fans to Show Support for Liam Hendriks

By Ryan Taylor

White Sox create fan support webpage for Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox created a new webpage in support of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks for fans to show their support during his battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma – a form of cancer. 

Fans can create personalized messages, videos, artwork, etc. to submit through the website for Hendriks to see. 

Here's a statement from the team about their newly founded webpage:

"The White Sox have launched a new webpage, whitesox.com/TeamLiam, for fans to show their support for all-star closer Liam Hendriks during his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Personalized messages, including video submissions, artwork and more, supporting the Hendrikses fight to 'Close Out Cancer!' are welcome."

On Jan. 8, Hendriks announced on social media he was diagnosed with cancer. He said he hopes to return for the season, but has no timetable to do so. Rick Hahn mentioned he doesn't expect any updates on the status of Hendriks' condition before opening day. 

Last season, Hendriks earned his third career All-Star nod on his way to recording a 2.81 ERA and 37 saves, the latter good for third-most in MLB. 

