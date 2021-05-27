white sox

White Sox, Cook County Health to Offer Vaccinations During Weekends' Games

Fans that make an appointment and receive a vaccination during Friday and Saturday's games will receive a $25 gift card to the ballpark

Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox and Cook County Health are teaming up to bring a pop-up vaccination event to Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend.

The pop-up event will be held in the Patio by Gate 1 on Friday and Saturday offering single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to all fans attending the games, according to the team.

Fans that receive a vaccine will also receive a $25 White Sox gift card for use inside the ballpark.

Fans can register for appointments through the Cook County Health website for time slots that begin 90 minutes prior to first pitch through the 5th inning, according to the team. Walk-up appointments are allowed but subject to availability.

Those with appointments should enter the ballpark and proceed to the 100 level and follow the sings to Gate 1 near sections 103-104 to access the patio.

