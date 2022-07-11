White Sox Clubhouse in Trouble, ‘Cliques' Developing, According to Reports

White Sox clubhouse in trouble, according to reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Things are getting scarier for the White Sox this season.

Not just on the field.

According to USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale, there are “a lot of whispers of unrest, cliques and the lack of player leadership inside the clubhouse tearing apart this talented team."

"The answer I get just inside the clubhouse, I mean, guys are complaining about Tony La Russa, guys complain about the front office and things like that. But when it comes down to it, everybody is saying there’s really no leadership in that clubhouse," Nightengale said on 670 the score.

It's no question that the White Sox are seriously underwhelming this season. Sitting in third in the AL Central -- one of the league's worst divisions -- the White Sox are truly underperforming expectations.

Coming off a season in 2021 when they won the division by a large margin of 13 games, they have managed to completely underperform this season.

Yes, injuries have been an issue for players like Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and others. But, as of this writing, most key players are in the lineup outside of Grandal, who is rehabbing in Triple-A Charlotte from a back and hamstring issue.

However, throughout all the turmoil and adversity on the field, there's nothing more disappointing about the White Sox than their inability to keep the clubhouse in tact.

Once known as the energetic and swagger-filled team headlined by plays like Tim Anderson walking-off the 'Field of Dreams' game against the New York Yankees, they've apparently lost their edge without leadership in the clubhouse.

As for current adjustments, Nightengale also reported that team president Kenny Williams held a meeting addressing their "underachieving performance this season" and reminded them that it is "time to focus and pull together."

The White Sox are searching for answers while the fans search for answers as to who's at fault for the mess.

Signs point to Tony La Russa for the mismanagement of the clubhouse and the disassembling of the players. But, according to Nightengale on NBC's Unfiltered with David Kaplan, don't expect any changes to be made in that department.

"Nothing's going to happen during the season," Nightengale said. "We'll never see the word 'fire' next to Tony La Russa's name in Chicago ever again."

The White Sox are currently in the midst of an imperative stretch against the Cleveland Guardians, in which they've already lost the first game, and Minnesota Twins.

