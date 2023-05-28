White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks to Be Activated Monday

By Ryan Taylor

White Sox set to activate Hendriks Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is expected to be activated to the White Sox roster on Monday, according to the team.

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins in early December 2022. On January 7, he announced his diagnosis via social media.

From December to April, Hendriks went through four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He remained active, despite the taxing repercussions of cancer treatment, throwing bullpens at Camelback Ranch in Arizona during the Sox’ spring training.

Hendriks went through his last round of chemotherapy on Apr. 3 — the day of the Sox’ home opener. Later in April, he began completing rehab assignments.

He completed multiple outings in Arizona and with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights before returning to the team. Since his return, he’s thrown two live bullpens with the Sox, in which the White Sox have met as an organization afterwards to decide his next steps.

His last live bullpen was Friday before the second game of the White Sox-Tigers series at Comerica Park. Grifol mentioned to the media his velocity ticked up from his first live session and said Hendriks “feels good.”

Hendriks will have the opportunity to pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday during the Sox’ series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

