White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Shares Cancer Treatment Update

Liam Hendriks had a message for White Sox fans on Monday: See ya soon.

"I'm starting my last round of chemo today, so see you guys on the South Side soon" pic.twitter.com/j2me2c5iL7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 3, 2023

The White Sox shared Hendriks’ video message at the outset of their home opener against the Giants.

“Happy Opening Day Sox fans,” Hendriks said in the video. “Just want to let you know that I’m starting my last round of chemo today, so see you guys on the South Side, soon. Play ball.”

The message was short, and it was incredibly sweet.

Hendriks announced in January that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. By all accounts, his treatment has gone well, and Hendriks was spotted several times throwing at White Sox spring training.

The White Sox haven’t put an official timeline on Hendriks’ return to the team, but there are signs they’re hopeful he can pitch again sooner rather than later. For instance, the team placed Hendriks on the 15-Day IL at the start of the season instead of the 60-Day IL.

Lance Lynn spoke a little bit more concretely on a recent episode of A.J. Pierzynski’s Foul Territory podcast.

“We hope to get him back by June if everything is perfect,” Lynn said. “In his mind he’ll be back in May. I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see.’... He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready as soon as they give me the go.’”

