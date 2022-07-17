White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Named to American League All-Star Team

White Sox' Liam Hendriks named an American League All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The American League has another option to close out this week's All-Star Game if needed, as well as a prime option for who to give a live mic.

The readily vocal Liam Hendriks was named to his second straight All-Star game as a White Sox and his third overall, as announced by Major League Baseball Sunday morning.

Another star in Hollywood! 🌟



White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team. pic.twitter.com/j4y6yQeGFt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 17, 2022

Hendriks is one of two replacements for the American League, who will not have the services of ace pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. Toronto's Justin Romano was also named to the team Sunday. On the National League side, Milwaukee's Devin Williams is tapped to replace Atlanta's Max Fried.

Hendriks has been lights out for a slowly reviving White Sox club over the past month, having not given up a hit in his last nine appearances. Most recently Hendriks struck out one Twin in a perfect save opportunity against Minnesota on Friday. Overall, Hendriks is carrying a 2.35 ERA with 45 strikeouts, 18 saves and a 0.95 WHIP with a 1-2 record in 30 relief appearances this season.

Hendriks joins teammate Tim Anderson, who was voted a starter for the AL at shortstop. Chicago has four All-Stars overall, including the Cubs' catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ.

Weâve got new additions to the All-Star rosters!



They replace Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. pic.twitter.com/pxbsqRxnJT — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2022

