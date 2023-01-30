White Sox Claimed Right-Handed Pitcher A.J. Alexy Off Waivers From Twins

White Sox claimed RHP A.J. Alexy off waivers from Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have a new pitcher.

The club claimed right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

The #WhiteSox have claimed right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy off waivers from Minnesota. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 30, 2023

Alexy has bounced around this offseason. In December, Alexy was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. Then he was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals. After the Nationals agreed to terms with first baseman Dominic Smith, Alexy was designated for assignment.

The Nationals ultimately traded to the Twins earlier in January in exchange for right-hander Cristian Jiménez.

And after the Twins acquired Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals last week, Alexy was once again designated for assignment.

This time the White Sox stepped in to claim Alexy.

Alexy is still young, just 24, and spent most of last season in AAA with Round Rock. He went 606 with a 6.28 ERA, but 103 strike outs over 31 games. He started 16 games and made four relief appearances.

He has only made nine appearances in the major leagues, four of which were starts. He went 4-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in those appearances.

Perhaps working with Ethan Katz can get Alexy pitching better. But the White Sox 40-man roster is now full. We'll see if Alexy stays on the roster or any late offseason moves by the White Sox keep Alexy's team carousel spinning.

