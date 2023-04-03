White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. Steals HR With Hightlight Reel Catch

WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. steals HR with phenomenal catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert Jr. is making a strong case for his second Gold Glove, just a few games into the 2023 season. For the second game in row, Robert Jr. made a phenomenal defensive play in center field to save some runs for the White Sox.

Give Luis Robert Jr. the Gold Glove. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZjPaNMyjz4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 3, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The catch was textbook. Robert Jr. did a great job of eyeing the wall to see how much room he had, sizing up where the ball would land, then timing his jump perfectly to make the catch and prevent a home run.

The Giants eventually scored one run on a Mike Yastrzemski double to make the score 3-0.

Robert Jr. potentially saved Sunday’s game with an incredibly rangy catch in the ninth inning.

HOLY SH** LUIS ROBERT JR. pic.twitter.com/pdemWjoZuS — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 2, 2023

The ground Luis Robert Jr. covered on that catch 😳 pic.twitter.com/VXvZR8Kz2T — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 2, 2023

Robert Jr. won a Gold Glove as a rookie in 2020. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that year.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.