White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Snags $12M Florida Mansion

Luis Robert snags $12 million Florida mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert is headed South for the winter.

The 25-year-old White Sox outfielder reportedly purchased a mansion worth $12.3 million. The Florida home is a seven-bedroom behemoth with an infinity pool, in-ground spa, basketball court and a trampoline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The deal, despite the discounted price from its original $14 million listing, is a real estate record for the city of Weston.

Robert notched a six-year, $50 million contract deal in 2020 with the White Sox.

This past season, Robert dealt with a plethora of wrist issues on his way to slashing .284/.319/.426 and recording 12 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.