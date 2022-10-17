White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Snags $12M Florida Mansion

By Ryan Taylor

Luis Robert snags $12 million Florida mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert is headed South for the winter. 

The 25-year-old White Sox outfielder reportedly purchased a mansion worth $12.3 million. The Florida home is a seven-bedroom behemoth with an infinity pool, in-ground spa, basketball court and a trampoline. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The deal, despite the discounted price from its original $14 million listing, is a real estate record for the city of Weston. 

Robert notched a six-year, $50 million contract deal in 2020 with the White Sox. 

This past season, Robert dealt with a plethora of wrist issues on his way to slashing .284/.319/.426 and recording 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. 

Local

CTA 16 mins ago

CTA Buses, Trains Continue to Ghost Chicago Commuters

Daylight Saving Time 45 mins ago

Clocks Will Soon ‘Fall Back' For End of Daylight Saving Time. Experts Say We'd Be Better Off Without It

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us