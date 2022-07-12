White Sox Catcher Switching Rehab Assignment Over to AAA Charlotte

Yasmani Grandal moving rehab assignment to AAA Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Yasmani Grandal is switching his rehab assignment over to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights, according to a report from The Athletic's James Fegan.
Grandal played three games with Double-A Birmingham Barons, recording a .429 batting average from three hits in seven plate appearances. He launched one home run and recorded six walks too.
The Cuban-born catcher is listed with a back injury, but simultaneously suffered a hamstring injury while running to first base in a game against the Texas Rangers.
The White Sox will have their hands full with roster decisions once Grandal returns. The starting catcher plans to make a return after the All-Star break, which is less than two weeks away.
Seby Zavala has been phenomenal behind the plate for the White Sox. He's a defensive mogul, but is also batting .323 in 21 games this season and has ten hits in his last seven games.
Grandal, on the other hand, has struggled from the batter's box, slashing .185/.294/.237 and adding 45 strikeouts in 50 games. His inconsistencies behind the plate are noticable too, outside of his performance with the bat.
The White Sox play a double-header against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.