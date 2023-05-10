White Sox Call Up Jake Marisnick, Nick Padilla; Send Down Alex Colomé

White Sox make four roster moves ahead of Royals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made a handful of roster moves ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Royals. The team called up outfielder Jake Marisnick and pitcher Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. In corresponding moves, the team placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-Day IL retroactive to May 7 with a hamstring strain and designated pitcher Alex Colomé for assignment.

Marisnick signed a minor league deal with the team over the winter, but he batted a measly .194 in Spring Training and didn’t make the team out of camp. He’s a 10-year vet who played for six teams before joining the White Sox. Over his career, Marisnick is a .228 hitter with 63 homers, 213 RBI and 79 stolen bases. He’s hung around MLB because of his above-average defense, however. Marisnick can play all three outfield positions, so he brings versatility to the bench.

Padilla on the other hand has only one game of MLB experience to his name. He pitched 1.2 innings for the Cubs last year and gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Padilla also had one strikeout and one wild pitch in that outing. Prior to his call up to the White Sox, Padilla had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.429 WHIP for the Charlotte Knights.

Hamilton brought some juice to the White Sox as a pinch runner and defensive replacement this year, but he only managed to play in three games before he got hurt. Meanwhile, the team hoped Colomé would be able to replicate his success from 2019 and 2020 when he was extremely effective as the White Sox closer. The sequel wasn’t as good as the original, however, and Colomé put up a 6.00 ERA with a 1.667 WHIP in four appearances for the South Siders in 2023.

