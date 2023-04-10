White Sox' Bullpen Allows 1 Hit Through 4 Innings Vs. Twins

White Sox' bullpen was lights out in Minnesota originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A no-shift single and a slider that didn’t slide were all the Chicago White Sox would need to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Monday at Target Field.

The wheel landed on Dylan Cease to start the team’s first divisional matchup of the season, and it couldn’t have happened to a better guy.

Cease entered the game with a 1.59 ERA over his first two starts and left with a win after five innings of work. He gave up three runs on three hits but will only be punished for one earned because the defense behind him has seen better days. After hitting two batters and walking two more in an otherwise third-straight solid performance, Cease told reporters there’s still another gear he needs to kick into.

“It’s been good enough, but I think I can definitely be more consistent,” Cease said.

Good enough, too, were the four runs the White Sox scored in the top of the fourth inning.

Andrew Benintendi led off the inning with a hit and came around to score when Yasmani Grandal dribbled a single up the middle. The next batter was Hanser Alberto, who made up for a score-changing error at third base in the previous frame by smoking a three-run bomb to left field for his first home run in a White Sox uniform. Alberto, consider yourself exonerated.

With a 4-3 lead to start the sixth inning, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol turned to his bullpen. Jimmy Lambert retired the side and then handed things off to Kendall Graveman, who allowed a single and nothing else in the seventh.

Things got a wee-bit interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning when left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer found himself with two outs and a runner in scoring position. Reynaldo Lopez was summoned, and he downed four straight batters – three on strikeouts – for his second career save.

All in all, the bullpen gave up one hit through four innings to hold a one-run lead. Ah, yes, the 'pen that was promised.

Like most great victories, this one did come at a cost. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson took a tumble in the bottom of the fourth inning when Twins’ Matt Wallner slid into Anderson’s legs trying to outrun a tag. He stayed in the game but was replaced an inning later by Romy González.

“That was poor communication between me and TA,” Alberto said. “He called for the play after I threw to Elvis, so I should have gotten out of the way. But it happened fast.”

Anderson is day-to-day with knee soreness.

The White Sox (5-6) are back at it with the Twins (6-4) on Tuesday for a stab at their first series win of the season.

