White Sox Build Dugout Cabana on Hot Day Versus Detroit Tigers

José Abreu, Sox build dugout cabana on hot day in Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a hot one in the Motor City.

In fact, it's 93 degrees at Comerica Park, where the White Sox are looking to sweep the Tigers. Take a look at NBC Sports Chicago's pregame weather index:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

screenshot of NBC Sports Chicago broadcast

Many players try to cool off by dousing themselves in water while others tend to soak Gatorade towels and wear them as hats. José Abreu had a better idea.

https://twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/status/1537139529353764865

Abreu, the DH in Wednesday's lineup, used his spare time by building a dugout cabana that features a chair and a Gatorade towel roof to shield the sun. The towel is secured with two clips, a Double Bubble Gum bucket and a Gatorade cooler.

The towel was later seen slipping while Abreu was cooling himself off, but Andrew Vaughn came to rescue one of his "best teammates."

Later, Abreu knocked in Vaughn for the team's fourth run in the third inning. Vaughn high fived his teammates and immediately sat under the dugout cabana.

José Abreu: 2020 AL MVP, 2014 AL Rookie of the Year, leader and now innovation specialist.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.