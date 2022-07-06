White Sox Beat Twins in Extra Innings, Eloy Jiménez Hits Home Run

White Sox win thriller in Eloy Jiménez' return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox were down once, and they came back. The White Sox were down twice, and they came back. The White Sox were down three times, and they came back. The White Sox were down four times, and they kept coming back. The White Sox fell behind the Twins five separate times on Wednesday, and they tied it up, every single time. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a passed ball and a Leury García single, the White Sox finally went ahead for a walkoff win. It was an energizing victory that prevented a sweep at the hands of the Twins, and was punctuated by a rip-roaring return from Eloy Jiménez. Was it perfect? No. Sox pitchers surrendered several more homers to the Twins, and there were more mistakes in the field. But for now, the team will focus on the good, and try to ride the vibes for a better series against the Tigers.

ELOY JIMÉNEZ BACK, BLASTS OFF

One day after making an appearance in the White Sox clubhouse, Eloy Jiménez was reinstated off of the 60-Day IL and back in the lineup. He made his presence known nearly immediately, with a huge hit in his second at-bat. Joe Ryan missed his spot by a wide margin, left a slider up and in to Jiménez, and Jiménez took advantage. He lofted the ball 157 feet in the air, with an exit velocity of 105 mph, and that led to a towering home run over the left field wall. At the time the longball tied the game at 3-3. The White Sox offense has been lacking power all season, so the team hopes his addition will give them the surge they need in the second half of the season.

He wasn’t done there, though. With two down in the seventh inning, and men on first and second, Jiménez came up with another clutch hit. This time it was an RBI single that tied the game at six apiece. Once again, that score didn’t hold long, but the hot start was an encouraging sign for the Sox slugger.

JOSÉ ABREU TURNS IT UP TO 11

The White Sox most consistent hitter over the past decade came into Wednesday’s game with a 10-game hitting streak, and he wasted no time taking that streak to 11. In the first inning, with a 1-2 count, Joe Ryan offered up a slider that simply didn’t slide. Abreu punished the mistake with a ball hit hard along the third base line for an RBI double. At the time it tied the game at 1-1, but that score didn’t hold long, as the Twins scored two more runs in the next half inning. Abreu is still one away from matching his season-high 12-game hit streak, and he’s only halfway home from his career-high of 22 games.

LANCE LYNN LETDOWN

Trying to salvage one win in the series, and one day after Michael Kopech gave up four home runs, the White Sox turned to Lance Lynn to get the win. Lynn was coming off his best start of the season, when he held the Giants scoreless and limited them to three hits, so the hope was that Lynn could build off that outing to keep the Twins at bay. But Lynn only fared slightly better than Kopech, and gave up five earned runs in five innings. Things could’ve been a little better. Early on, it looked like Lynn had managed to wiggle out of a first-inning bases-loaded jam scot free by inducing a double play. Tim Anderson scooped the ball while playing in the shift and appeared to tag out Max Kepler before throwing the ball to first. But upon further review, Anderson didn’t have the ball in his glove when he tagged Kepler, so he was safe, and a run scored on the play.

