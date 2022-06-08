White Sox' Bats ‘Shut Down,' Leury García Doesn't Mince Words

White Sox' bats ‘shut down,' García doesn’t mince words originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The boos echoing through Guaranteed Rate Field at various points Wednesday were defined, including in the eighth inning.

That's when White Sox second baseman Leury García struck out for the third time on the night, wrapping up an 0-for-4 performance out of the leadoff spot.

“It was a horsesh-- night. I feel like sh-- at the plate,” García said postgame. “But I give it all I got.

“I give it 100 percent and struck out three times. Nobody wants three strikeouts.”

García’s struggles may have been under the spotlight, but the White Sox’ offense had a poor night overall. They tallied just four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

It snapped the White Sox' three-game winning streak.

“Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that were not fun to take,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I know the guys aren’t happy with them.”

García’s placement in the leadoff spot garnered a ton of reaction from White Sox fans on social media, before and during the game. He entered the day carrying a .189/.199/.265 slash line.

He struggled as the table setter, hitting a foul pop out to catcher in his first at-bat. He later struck out with runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, with the Sox trailing 3-1.

On the one hand, García batting leadoff is a reminder of what the White Sox are currently missing. Tim Anderson is on the injured list with a groin strain, and he’s been by far their best hitter this season.

On the other hand, the White Sox’ offense has struggled all season while dealing with injuries and inconsistent performances, even with Anderson healthy.

Whether García should be hitting leadoff, they need more production from the big names in their lineup, now more than ever with Anderson out.

Yoán Moncada is off to a slow start after missing the beginning of the season with an oblique injury. He hit third Wednesday and went 0-for-4.

Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-4 with a single and has also struggled at the plate this season.

Luis Robert and José Abreu went a combined 0-for-7.

Jake Burger got the Sox’ first hit with a single in the second inning. They went 0-for-7 after that before Burger hit a home run to open the fifth inning.

Gavin Sheets followed that with a double, but the Sox then went 0-for-12 before Grandal’s base hit in the ninth.

No, the White Sox' offensive struggles aren't limited to García. But there are also times when you have to give credit where it's due.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin entered the day with a 1.59 ERA in 10 starts. Burger's solo homer was the only run he allowed in six innings.

You may not get many chances to score against great pitchers, making it all the more important to capitalize when you do.

The Sox didn't have many scoring opportunities against Gonsolin.

"The pitcher has a 1.00 ERA and he’s undefeated," La Russa said. "So evidently it wasn’t a piece of cake. But we did have two real good chances to add a run in the fourth and the [fifth].

"We didn’t get them over, didn’t get them in. So, when a guy is pitching that well, every chance you get, you gotta mark and we didn’t."

