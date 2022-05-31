White Sox Baserunning Mistake Costs Offense Chance to Tie Blue Jays

Sox observations: Baserunning gaffe costs team big run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox started their Tuesday with the news that Tim Anderson was headed to the 10-Day IL. While Tony La Russa said the outcome could’ve been worse, it still left the offense without its top performer, and the team without its vocal leader. The feeling heading into the game was, if the Sox were to start their stretch without Anderson with a win, Giolito would need to spin a gem, and the team would have to execute the details well. But neither of those things happened and the White Sox lost 6-5.

LUCAS GIOLITO’S SLIDER LACKING STUFF

Giolito’s best two-pitch combo is his four-seam fastball paired with his devastating changeup. But according to Statcast, Giolito mixes in his slider around 20% of the time to keep batters from keying in on the other two pitches. On Tuesday night however, the slider didn’t do much sliding as the game went on, and the Blue Jays were able to tee off on the pitch. In the fifth inning alone, the Jays got two singles, a double and a home run on Giolito’s slider, scoring four runs in the process. That ultimately chased Giolito out of the game, and put the White Sox in a 6-3 hole, at the time.

KEVIN GAUSMAN CHASED BY LONG AT-BATS

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Gausman was one of the most effective pitchers in baseball, especially with his splitter. Before the series opener he averaged over six innings a game and boasted a 2.25 ERA, but the White Sox were able to coax a below-average outing from Gausman by seeing lots and lots of pitches. The hitters put together eight five-plus pitch at-bats, and two nine-plus pitch at-bats, forcing Gausman to grind a bit more than he’s used to, and driving his pitch count up early. In the end, he only lasted five innings and gave up three runs in the process. The White Sox also took advantage of facing the bullpen early by scoring two more runs in the sixth inning. That kept the score close and gave the team a chance to win in the latter stages of the game.

BASERUNNING GAFFE COSTS SOX BIG RUN

It won’t show up in the box score as an error, but in one play the White Sox made two big mistakes that cost them a run, a chance to tie and maybe take the lead, and changed the complexion of the game. In the sixth inning, with the team trailing 6-5, Yasmani Grandal came to the plate with one out, and Danny Mendick and Reese McGuire on first and third, respectively. Grandal managed to lift a fly ball to deep left field for what should have been an easy sac fly. But McGuire trotted home while Mendick hustled into second, trying to advance. Mendick was out at second before the run scored and the inning ended with the score still 6-5. If either McGuire had run harder, or Mendick had pulled up when he realized he was going to be tagged out, the run probably would’ve scored and the game would’ve been tied. The White Sox were able to put together other scoring opportunities later, but nothing materialized that was more promising than that moment.

