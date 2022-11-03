White Sox Announce Three Coaches on Board for Pedro Grifol's Staff

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff.

"The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."

"The remainder of those spots, we will go through a process with Pedro to conduct some interviews."

Montoyo managed the Toronto Blue Jays for the past four seasons, leading the club to the playoffs in 2020 and receiving a nomination for the AL Manager of the Year during the same season.

Hahn mentioned the idea to seek Montoyo came up during Grifol's second meeting with the team. According to Hahn, other clubs were pursuing Montoyo, so the club acted quickly to hire the Sox' new bench coach.

Of course, Grifol was on board, as he spoke levels about the work Montoyo has done since he started managing in 1997 in the minor leagues.

"We've spoken a few times, but I just have so much respect for him and what he's done in the game," Grifol said on Thursday. "I'm really excited to bring him on board. I think he's gonna help us and help me tremendously."

The retainment of Katz and Hasler is certainly a no-brainer for the club.

Katz has shown over the last two seasons he is one of the better pitching coaches in MLB. Under his guidance, names like Carlos Rodón, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease have thrived.

In his first year, the White Sox had the fifth-best ERA in MLB, sporting a 3.73 earned-run average amongst their staff. Lynn and Rodón earned All-Star honors that season, along with closer Liam Hendriks – who also earned the AL Reliever of the Year award.

Last season, Dylan Cease became one of the best pitchers in the league. He created a sterling résumé and threw himself into the conversation for the AL Cy Young award. He held a 2.20 ERA and 1.109 WHIP, while striking out 227 batters.

Hasler has been with the White Sox organization for 30 years, starting off as a pitching coach in their minor league system. Since 2017, he's held the role of bullpen coach under Rick Renteria, Tony La Russa and now Grifol.

The rest of the coaching staff will be named at a later time over the coming weeks.

