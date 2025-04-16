White Sox announce schedule of themed nights for 2025 home games

While the 2025 MLB season is well underway, Chicago White Sox fans will have more to look forward to at home games this year, with an extensive calendar of themed nights revealed by the team.

The themed nights are matched with unique giveaways, ranging from the more traditional bobbleheads to a boat captain hat, gifted to fans on Yacht Rock Night.

The team will also be reviving successful promotions from last year, including Mexican Heritage Night, which includes postgame fireworks and a jersey giveaway on Friday, June 6 vs. the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to giveaways on promotional nights, the White Sox will also offer giveaways for fans who purchase their tickets via an exclusive ticket offer.

Among those promotions is Barbie Game Day on Monday, June 23 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, where the first 1,000 fans who purchase an exclusive ticket offer will receive a pink Barbie jersey.

Exclusive ticket offers also celebrate colleges and universities in the Chicago area and Illinois, which includes "ISU Night" on Friday, June 27 vs. the San Francisco Giants and Loyola Night on Tuesday, September 9 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other promotions offered this year include:

Friday, May 9 vs. Miami Marlins: Harry Potter Night, DePaul Night, University of Chicago Night (all with exclusive ticket offer)

Monday, May 19 vs. Seattle Mariners: Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night

Sunday, June 8 vs. Kansas City Royals: Ray Durham bobblehead (first 7,500 fans)

Wednesday, June 18 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Pride at the Park (hat with exclusive ticket offer)

Thursday, June 19 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Juneteenth Day Party (exclusive ticket offer)

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Polish Heritage Night (hat with exclusive ticket offer)

Sunday, June 29 vs. San Francisco Giants: Luis Aparicio bobblehead (first 7,500 fans)

Tuesday, July 8 vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Italian Heritage Night (hat with exclusive ticket offer)

Thursday, July 10 vs. Cleveland Guardians: Yacht Rock Night (Boat captain hat for first 10,000 fans)

Friday, August 8 vs. Cleveland Guardians: Chicago Bulls Night (Derrick Rose bobblehead with exclusive ticket offer)

Thursday, August 12 vs. Detroit Tigers: Grateful Dead Tribute Night (jersey with exclusive ticket offer)

Sunday, August 24 vs. Minnesota Twins: Ken Griffey Jr. bobblehead (first 7,500 fans)

Thursday, August 28 vs. New York Yankees: African American Heritage Night (Ice Cube bobblehead for first 10,000 fans)

Friday, August 29 vs. New York Yankees: Puerto Rican Heritage Night (jersey for first 10,000 fans)

Friday, September 19 vs. San Diego Padres: Hispanic Heritage Night (Guayabera for first 15,000 fans 21+)

Saturday, September 20 vs. San Diego Padres: Halfway to St. Patrick's Day (St. Paddy's hockey jersey for first 15,000 fans 21+)

A full list of promotional events throughout this season can be found here.