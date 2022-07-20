White Sox Announce Pitching for First Series Back Versus Cleveland Guardians

White Sox announce pitching for first series back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a fun, celebratory All-Star break that included mic'd up moments with Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson recreating his Field of Dreams celebration with other American League All-Stars in the dugout, it's time to get back to the season.

The Sox are currently sitting at .500 (46-46) from the first half of the season. They sit three games back from the division leading Minnesota Twins and two games back from their next series opponent -- the Cleveland Guardians.

In the last series with the Guardians, the Sox split the series 2-2 with them in Cleveland. They won the back half of a double-header before tying up the series in a nail-biting, 2-1 series finale victory. They took that momentum from those wins into their final series of the first half against the Twins, where they built even more velocity by taking the series 3-1.

On highs from amazing pitching performances from Dylan Cease and big bats from Luis Robert, Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson, the Sox are ready to go for the second half of the season.

They've already announced their tentative pitching schedule for the four-game series.

Friday: Giolito vs. Quantrill

Saturday Game 1: Lynn/Cueto vs. McKenzie

Saturday Game 2: Lynn/Cueto vs. TBD

Sunday: Cease vs. Bieber — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 20, 2022

The series will kick off with Giolito on the bump, followed by either Lance Lynn of Johnny Cueto for the second and third games, and then an enticing matchup between Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber to end it.

Cease was snubbed of being an AL All-Star nod this season, despite having an undeniably impressive season highlighted by a league-leading 150 strikeouts (also leads in most walks with 48), a 2.15 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bieber likewise has had an exceptional season, posting a 3.24 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched to go with a 1.13 WHIP and 106 of his own strikeouts. He's walked just 25 batters this season too.

In terms of the second half of the season, Hendriks said this about the Sox: "I think let's be honest. I think everyone in Chicago is ecstatic. The fact you were able to bring it to .500 (record) after the first couple bids. But we're a team that I know that can go on a run like any other."

