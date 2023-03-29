White Sox Announce Oscar Colás Makes Opening Day Roster

White Sox announce Colás makes team with heartwarming vid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that prospect Oscar Colás will start the season with the big league club, and they did it in a special way. The team released a video on social media, showing Colás reacting just moments after hearing the news.

You better believe it, Oscar. Welcome to the bigs! pic.twitter.com/I1swPa0iqU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 29, 2023

Colás is clearly emotional to have made the major league team straight away, and is congratulated by teammates Gavin Sheets, Luis Robert Jr. and Romy Gonzalez. Then Robert encourages Colás to be a good son and call his mom to share the good news.

From there things become more emotional. Finally, Colás’ mom shares some very good advice for her son.

“Keep working hard to stay there.”

Colás will get a chance to prove himself in right field for the White Sox, but other players figure to play games there too, including Gavin Sheets and an occasional day on defense for designated hitter Eloy Jiménez.

Colás impressed over spring training by slashing .262/.273/.431 with three home runs and six RBI. On defense, Colás is already known for having a strong arm in right field.

