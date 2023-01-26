White Sox Announce Jason Benetti, Steve Stone Back for 2023 MLB Season

White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.

Benetti is a rising star in the broadcast world and has started calling more games across several sports on a national stage in recent years. He initially joined the White Sox booth in 2016 as venerated announcer Hawk Harrelson’s career was winding down. Benetti became the full-time play-by-play man for the White Sox in 2019 when Harrelson retired.

Stone started his broadcast career in 1982 on “Monday Night Baseball” alongside Al Michaels. Stone was the color commentator for the Cubs from 1983-2004, before moving to the South Side to call White Sox games on the radio in 2005. Stone moved to the TV broadcast in 2009. Before he was a broadcaster, Stone was a pitcher for both the Cubs and White Sox among other teams. His career was highlighted by a Cy Young year in 1980 with the Orioles.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 15. The full squad will join them on Feb. 20.

