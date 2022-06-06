White Sox' Andrew Vaughn on José Abreu: ‘One of the Best Teammates'

Sox' Vaughn on Abreu: 'One of the best teammates' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox utilityman Andrew Vaughn shined in his first spring training as a rookie last season at Camelback Ranch.

His first at-bat as the team's designated hitter resulted in a three-run home run in a game versus the Texas Rangers.

At that time, the reigning MVP José Abreu saw something special from one of baseball's top prospects.

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that he's ready to play in the majors and ready to help us at the major league level," Abreu said last March about Vaughn. "He's a guy that respects the game, he's a guy that works hard, and I think those two factors are big factors to have success in the majors."

Abreu was right not to have any doubts about Vaughn, who posted a .235/.343/.396 slash line during his breakout rookie campaign.

The 24-year-old began sharing his skillset at first base and at DH last season, giving Abreu a chance to rest when he needs it. Vaughn finished the year with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Now in his second season with Chicago, Vaughn has gotten to know Abreu and recently raved about the veteran.

"I'll say forever I want an E:60 on Abreu as a teammate," Vaughn said via White Sox Twitter. "He's one of the best teammates I've ever had."

While ESPN may not air an episode on Abreu anytime soon, the network sure knows who to contact first for an exclusive interview.

