White Sox Agree to Deals With 11 International Free Agents

White Sox sign 11 international free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday.

Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000.

All 11 players signed by the White Sox Thursday hail from Venezuela, according to a press release.

Here is the full list of free agents signed Thursday by the Sox, who have now signed a total of 18 international free agents since the signing period opened:

Angelo Hernández, Catcher, 6’2”, 195 pounds

Stiven Flores, Catcher, 6’, 180 pounds

Elías Riera, Catcher, 6’2”, 185 pounds

Javier Mogollón, Infielder, 5’9”, 160 pounds

Eyke Ugueto, Infielder, 6’1”, 180 pounds

Adrián Gil, Infielder, 6’, 190 pounds

Marcelo Alcalá, outfielder, 6’1”, 178 pounds

Oscar Hernández, pitcher, 6’4”, 170 pounds

José Malavé, pitcher, 6’2”, 190 pounds

Jordany Chirinos, pitcher, 6’1”, 195 pounds

Fabián Ysalla, pitcher, 6’1”, 180 pounds

Earlier this offseason, the White Sox signed pitching prospect Luis Reyes, ranked as the No. 4 international pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline, to a contract worth $700,000.

