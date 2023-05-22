White Sox Add Jesse Scholtens to Roster With Mike Clevinger on IL

White Sox add pitcher to roster with Clevinger on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox added a pitcher to their roster ahead of Monday night’s series opener against the Guardians. The team announced that they called up right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

The move comes one day after Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-Day IL with right wrist inflammation, retroactive to May 18. Clevinger was initially slated to start Monday night, but now Jimmy Lambert will take his place, presumably as an opener in what could be a bullpen day. Lambert has made five starts over his four-year career. The deepest he ever made it into a game was a 5.0 IP performance in Sept. 2021.

This is Scholtens’ second stint with the South Siders. Back in April he pitched in two games and gave up one earned run with a 4/2 K/BB ratio in 3.0 IP. Scholtens worked as a starter for the Charlotte Knights and had a 3.99 ERA to go with a 1.122 WHIP and 42/11 K/BB ratio in seven starts.

