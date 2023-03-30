White Sox Add Biomechanics Lab, Other Renovations to Clubhouse

White Sox add biomechanics lab to their clubhouse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rick Hahn said the White Sox added a biomechanics lab, among other amenities, to their clubhouse, according to James Fegan.

Rick Hahn said the White Sox renovated and expanded their clubhouse in Chicago to include, among other things, a biomechanics lab. Hahn said accommodating the needs of the sport performance department was a big factor. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 29, 2023

The Sox could use updates in their sports performance department, as Hahn indicated. They've suffered a slew of injuries over the past two seasons. Their hindrances have contributed to their inability to capitalize on their talented roster.

Last season, Yoán Moncada played 104 games, Tim Anderson 79, Yasmani Grandal 99, Eloy Jiménez 84 and Luis Robert 98. In 2021, Jimenez and Robert missed extensive time with separate injuries.

At one point during the 2022 season, news dropped about the White Sox' training staff advising players to slow up their effort towards first base on a routine out. Joe Kelly denied the reports. Either way, the White Sox have suffered a considerable number of injuries in recent history.

Hopefully, the White Sox' investments in their health will pay off in 2023.

