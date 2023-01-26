White Sox Add Billy Hamilton, Oscar Colás to Spring Roster

Hamilton, Marisnick among 26 added to Sox spring roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have unveiled their non-roster invites to spring training in Glendale, and the list includes former outfielder Billy Hamilton and several other big-leaguers.

According to a press release, the team invited nine players from outside the organization to spring training, including Hamilton, who spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins’ organizations.

The team also signed contracts with free agent infields Hanser Alberto and Erik González, as well as outfielders Jake Marisnick and Victory Reyes.

Pitchers Nate Fisher, Keynan Middleton and Jesse Scholtens were inked to minor-league deals, as was catcher Sebastián Rivero.

The club invited 17 of their prospects to big-league camp, including infielder Colson Montgomery and outfielders Yoelqui Céspedes and Oscar Colás.

Hamilton played for the White Sox during the 2021 season before signing with the Marlins and Twins last season. He appeared in 37 games, getting one hit in 20 at-bats and stealing 10 bases in pinch-running situations.

Marisnick appeared in 31 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, with two home runs, six RBI’s and a .234 batting average.

Reyes spent the first five seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers. Last season he hit .254 in 336 plate appearances, with three home runs and 25 total extra-base hits.

Alberto appeared in 73 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, with two home runs and 15 RBI’s to go along with a .244 batting average.

González appeared in 16 games for the Marlins last season, with three RBI’s and a stolen base in 41 total plate appearances.

The big names among the minor leaguers are Montgomery, the team’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The 2021 first-round pick spent the 2022 season in Single-A and Double-A, with 11 home runs and 47 RBI’s in 350 at-bats. He also posted a strong .381 on-base percentage in 421 total plate appearances.

While Montgomery is still a ways off from making his debut, Colás is a strong contender to be the team’s starting right fielder, having slugged 23 home runs in 481 minor league at-bats last season. He also slashed .314/.371/.524, and is the team’s second-ranked prospect.

Here is the full list of non-roster invitees:

Pitchers – Sean Burke, Declan Cronin, Fraser Ellard, Nate Fisher, Keynan Middleton, Edgar Navarro, Sammy Peralta, Andrew Perez, Lane Ramsey, Jesse Scholtens, Matthew Thompson

Catchers – Adam Hackenberg, Sebastián Rivero, Evan Skoug

Infielders – Hanser Alberto, Moisés Castillo, Erik González, Luis Mieses, Colson Montgomery, Zach Remillard

Outfielders – Yoelqui Céspedes, Oscar Colás, Billy Hamilton, Adam Haseley, Jake Marisnick, Victor Reyes

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 15, with position players scheduled to report on Feb. 20.

