White Sox' Adam Engel Injures Hamstring, Exits Blue Jays Game

Adam Engel latest injured White Sox, exits game early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox seem to take one step forward towards getting their team healthy, then two steps back. One inning after Danny Mendick collided with Adam Haseley and needed to be helped off the field, Adam Engel exited the game.

The team says Engel had to leave due to right hamstring tightness and is being further evaluated. It’s unclear when Engel hurt himself. In his last at-bat on Wednesday, he struck out, so he didn’t run the basepaths.

To replace him, Haseley moved from left field to right field, and A.J. Pollockー who had previously been given the day off to restー slid into Haseley’s spot.

As for Mendick, he left with right knee discomfort and underwent further evaluation, too.

