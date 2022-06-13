White Sox Activate Lance Lynn, Place Yasmani Grandal on IL

Sox activate Lynn, place Grandal on 10-Day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox officially reinstated Lance Lynn off the 60-IL on Monday, and returned him from his rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Charlotte.

Lynn has yet to make his 2022 debut with the White Sox after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn tendon in April. The news comes at a great time for the team, as Michael Kopech left his start on Sunday with an injury in the first inning. There was no update for Kopech in the team’s slew of moves.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was an update for catcher Yasmani Grandal, however. The team placed him on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to June 12, with lower back spasms. Grandal has fought to get back to playing at 100% after undergoing knee surgery of his own. After a horrendous start, Grandal had finally started to put together productive at-bats. Before his injury, he had notched two multi-hit games in a row, and had a five-game hit streak overall. Grandal also provided the White Sox’ game-winning hit in their win over the Rangers on Friday night.

In addition to activating Lynn and placing Grandal on the 10-Day IL, the White Sox requested waivers on relief pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.