White Sox Activate Eloy Jiménez From 60-Day IL, Will Start Vs. Twins

Eloy Jiménez is officially back with the White Sox. One day after Jiménez was spotted in the major league clubhouse, the team reinstated him off of the 60-IL. Tony La Russa wasted no time getting him in the lineup, and out in the field. Jiménez will play in left field, and he’ll hit sixth in the order, behind Gavin Sheets and before Yoán Moncada.

Jiménez hasn’t played for the White Sox since he tore a hamstring tendon on April 23rd. Initially the team expected him to return between six and eight weeks, but the team had to pause his rehab stint early last month due to what they called “normal leg soreness.” He restarted his rehab on June 21.

“We expect that he's going to feel (soreness), from time to time, over the course of the remainder of this season,” Rick Hahn said when the team first paused Jiménez’ rehab. “But over time, it should not cost him extra time, once active. This isn't the kind of thing we foresee flaring up and, 'OK, we've got to sit Eloy for five days.' This is more a matter of, not to venture too far out of my lane, but as the scar tissue breaks, those become a little bit fewer and farther between over time. And the early ones are sort of more significant in terms of how they feel and how the player reacts.”

Jiménez only played in 11 games before he hurt himself, and slashed .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBI.

In addition to activating Jiménez from the IL, the White Sox made several other roster moves. They placed Jake Burger on the 10-Day IL with a bone bruise in his right hand. He was hit in the hand with a pitch last month. They placed Vince Velasquez on the 15-Day IL due to a blister on his right index finger. To replace him in the bullpen, the Sox called up Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte. Finally, the team transferred Danny Mendick to the 60-Day IL. His season is done due to a torn ACL.

