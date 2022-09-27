White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.

Cairo was ejected — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 28, 2022

Cairo appeared to be tossed for arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter on the edge of the strike zone to Minnesota's Matt Wallner that was called a ball.

Third base umpire Brennan Miller then ruled on an appeal Wallner checked his swing.

Wallner hit a two-run homer two pitches later, which led Cairo to go to the bullpen. On his way to get the ball from Lynn, he exchanged words with Miller and was ejected.

Cairo and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti also had an exchange on Cairo's walk back to the dugout, as seen on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.

Wallner's home run gave the Twins a 4-0 lead. The White Sox entered the day on a six-game losing streak.

