White Sox acquire former Cubs infielder for cash considerations

Gage Workman, 25, has played nine games with the Cubs this season

By Peter Marzano

Gage Workman of the Cubs stands with his throwing hand on his glove. He's wearing the Cubs' white jersey with blue pinstripes.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Athletics in West Sacramento, the Chicago White Sox have completed a crosstown trade to add to their infield depth.

According to the club, the White Sox have acquired third baseman Gage Workman from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Workman was designated for assignment by the Cubs earlier this week.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox have designated infielder Nick Maton for assignment.

Workman appeared in nine games with the Cubs so far this season, going 3-for-14 with one double and one walk at the plate.

Now 25, Workman previously spent several years in the Detroit Tigers organization, hitting .280/.366/.476 at the Double-A level with the Erie SeaWolves in 2024.

Maton, an Illinois native, was 9-for-52 with two home runs in 23 games with the White Sox this season.

The White Sox will take on the Athletics at 3:05 p.m. local time Saturday, while the Cubs will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field at the same time.

