White Sox Acquire Fireballing Reliever From Mariners

The Chicago White Sox acquired a pitcher from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday that could potentially break the radar gun at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That pitcher, Thyago Vieira, was the eight-ranked prospect in the Mariners’ system, and in exchange the White Sox sent international signing bonus pool money to Seattle to complete the swap.

Vieira, who posted a 2-4 record with a 4.00 ERA in 41 appearances at the minor league level last season, can really bring the heat, clocking in at 104 MPH with his fastball according to scouts.

Unfortunately, that speed comes at a price, as he walked 22 batters and hit three more in 54 innings of work. He did post 46 strikeouts, but his control will have to improve quite a bit if he’s going to be an effective pitcher at the big league level.

Vieira has one career MLB appearance, striking out a batter for the Mariners last season.

As for Seattle acquiring bonus pool money, odds are strong that they will try to leverage that money into an effort to sign highly-prized Japanese free agent Shoehei Otani, but that could hit a stumbling block as the MLBPA has challenged his posting status.

The White Sox have also been mentioned as a potential dark horse candidate to land his services, but trading away bonus pool money could put a damper on that possibility.

*h/t to NBC Sports Chicago for locating the video of Vieira throwing.