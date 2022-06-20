White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7: Offense muscles three homers in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox offense struck early and often in a series-opening win over Toronto.

Andrew Vaughn led the way with a home run as part of a four-hit night, his third such performance since May 31st. Luis Robert also added a long-ball of his own and a pair of RBI as he continues to scorch the ball. As a whole, the bats managed to push across at least one run in each of the first five innings to hang an eight-spot on the scoreboard. It turns out, that's all they would need to survive the Blue Jays' late surge.

On the bump, Lance Lynn returned to his old self and showed his signature emotion after several inning-ending punchouts. His offspeed pitches kept Toronto's lineup guessing for much of the evening. A blown strike-three call in the sixth opened up the Jays' second wave of scoring, allowing them to bring the game within three.

Reliever Joe Kelly entered in the ninth for the Sox and gave up a two-run homer to Cavan Biggio, shrinking the lead down to one. Luckily, no further damage was done as Kelly earned his first save in a Chicago uniform.

With the win, the White Sox improve to 32-33 and sit 4.5 games back in the AL Central.

W: Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA) | L: Jose Berrios (5-3, 5.11 ERA) | S: Joey Kelly (1)

White Sox Scoring Recap:

Bottom 1st: Andrew Vaughn doubles (11) on a ground ball to center field. Tim Anderson scores. (TOR 0, CWS 1)

Andrew Vaughn with a little yard work to get us started. Thanks, @BlueJays!



pic.twitter.com/7Nl3qswcEq — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Bottom 2nd: Josh Harrison homers (1) to left-center field. Jake Burger scores. (TOR 2, CWS 3)

J-HAY WHADDAYA SAY



pic.twitter.com/KQttXlsI3A — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Bottom 3rd: Luis Robert homers (7) on a fly ball to left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. (TOR 2, CWS 5)

Luis Robert homers (7) on a fly ball to left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. (TOR 2, CWS 5) Bottom 4th: Andrew Vaughn homers (7) to center field. (TOR 2, CWS 6)

Andrew Vaughn homers (7) to center field. (TOR 2, CWS 6) Bottom 5th: Reese McGuire grounds out to first base. Jose Abreu scores. (TOR 2, CWS 7)

Reese McGuire grounds out to first base. Jose Abreu scores. (TOR 2, CWS 7) Bottom 5th: Adam Engel singles on a line drive to right field. AJ Pollock scores. (TOR 2, CWS 8)

Luis Robert to the Dan Ryan ð£pic.twitter.com/NE7rKHv1Ly — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Notable Performances

Lance Lynn: 5.0+ IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR

Lynn's first outing at home was much better than his final line suggests. The right-hander relied on a mix of pitches to keep Tornoto's lineup guessing for much of the game. He managed to tally a total of 14 swinging strikes and several inning-ending strikeouts that brought out his famous expletives.

LANCE LYNN IS ALL THE WAY BACK ð¤ pic.twitter.com/SFUWhhtzDz — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Following a blown strike-three call in the sixth, the heart of the Blue Jays' order struck for three runs and knocked Lynn out of the game. He finished having thrown 60 of his 99 pitches for strikes.

Andrew Vaughn: 4-for-4, HR (7), 2B (11), 2 RBI, 2 runs

Vaughn continued to make his case for the All-Star game with yet another multi-hit performance. His perfect night at the dish left him just a triple shy of the cycle while raising his batting average to .330 on the season.

VAUGHN BOMB.



Single: â

Double: â

Triple:

Home Run: â



pic.twitter.com/zmbDk5cH9M — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Luis Robert: 2-for-4, HR (7), 2 RBI, run

Robert stayed hot as he torched a third-inning pitch for his seventh home run of the season. The ball traveled 436 feet at an exit velocity of 113.3 mph, both statistics marking game highs.

I think itâs safe to say Luis Robertâs power is back pic.twitter.com/dZnOw1Xgj2 — Nik Gaur (@Gaur_Nik) June 21, 2022

Josh Harrison: 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, run

Though it's hard to tell based on the box score, Harrison made a number of great plays on the defensive end. He also added his first home run of the year on offense, proving to all of his haters why he should be a fixture of this team for the foreseeable future.

Josh Harrison is here to stay ð±



pic.twitter.com/YN3rlfk4P9 — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 21, 2022

Next Game

The White Sox will look to take the series from the Blue Jays when they square off again tomorrow evening. Dylan Cease is set to face right-hander Kevin Gausman.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM CT and can be viewed on NBC Sports Chicago.

