White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech Dominant; Pollock Gets Revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory.

The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.

With the win, the White Sox improve to 26-27 on the season. They now sit in a tie for second place in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians.

W: Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA) | L: Phil Bickford (0-1, 4.41 ERA)

White Sox Scoring Recap:

Bottom 6th: AJ Pollock doubles (8) on a sharp line drive to right fielder Mookie Betts. Danny Mendick scores. Jose Abreu scores. LAD 0 - CWS 2

AJ Pollock doubles (8) on a sharp line drive to right fielder Mookie Betts. Danny Mendick scores. Jose Abreu scores. LAD 0 - CWS 2 Bottom 6th: Jake Burger doubles (6) on a sharp ground ball to left fielder Chris Taylor. AJ Pollock scores. LAD 0 - CWS 3

Jake Burger doubles (6) on a sharp ground ball to left fielder Chris Taylor. AJ Pollock scores. LAD 0 - CWS 3 Bottom 6th: Reese McGuire singles on a line drive to left fielder Chris Taylor. Jake Burger scores. Yoan Moncada to 3rd. LAD 0 - CWS 4

Notable Performances



Michael Kopech: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K



Kopech's final line speaks for itself. The flamethrower continued his dominant stretch by completely shutting down the Dodgers' offense. Over six scoreless innings, Kopech's only blemishes came in the form of a single walk and hit. The 26-year-old also managed to lower his season ERA to 1.94 in the process.

A solid evening of work for Michael Kopech.#ChangeTheGame x @ValpoU pic.twitter.com/drPt9WlXQq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2022

Michael Kopech this season in 4 starts against teams currently in first place:



1.13 ERA, 24.0 IP, 6 Hits, 8 Walks, 24 Strikeouts, 0.583 WHIP.



Opponent slashline: .079/.167/.105#WhiteSox — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 8, 2022

AJ Pollock: 1-for-2, 2B (8), 2 RBI, run



Pollock opened the scoring against his former team by smoking a pinch-hit, two-run double down the right-field line. His clutch hit ended up being the difference-maker in this game.

AJ POLLOCK GETS HIS REVENGE ð¤



pic.twitter.com/DTV2GtwO10 — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 8, 2022

Jose Abreu: 2-for-4, run scored

Though likely overlooked by many, the former AL MVP continues to get on base. Pito added to his hot stretch by turning in another multi-hit performance and scoring from first on Pollock's double.

Next Game

Johnny Cueto will take the bump as the White Sox eye the series win on Wednesday night. He is slated to go up against Dodgers' right-hander Tony Gonsolin.



The game can be viewed at 7:10 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago.

