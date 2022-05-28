White Sox: 2 Non-Vaxed Players to Sit Out Blue Jays Series

2 non-vaxed White Sox players to sit out Jays series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will place two players on the restricted list before their series in Toronto next week because they are not vaccinated, general manager Rick Hahn said.

Players who are not vaccinated cannot enter Canada and therefore cannot play games against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Teams may place those players on the restricted list, where they do not receive pay or accrue service time.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We’ve got a couple more games to play before we get to that point,” Hahn said Saturday. “Similar to what other teams have had to deal with on their way in.

“I certainly respect the fact that that's the law of the land up there and we’ll be compliant.”

The White Sox visit the Rays in Tampa Bay next weekend after the three-game series at the Blue Jays, a tough stretch against two playoff contenders.

“I'd say overall, as an organization from top to bottom,” Hahn said, “we have done a tremendous job in terms of doing everything we can in our power to get people vaxed, get people protected and take care of themselves, take care of their teammates, their family, their communities.

“As a whole, the organization can be very proud of that fact, and I think you set a really good example for others.

“The fact that a couple individuals exercise their right to make an individual choice, I respect that and look forward to them rejoining us in Tampa.”

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, who is vaccinated, landed on the COVID-19-related IL this week with mild symptoms. He was previously ruled out for this weekend’s crosstown series vs. the Cubs.

Hahn said Robert is progressing and the latest they expect him to return would be next weekend’s series in Tampa Bay.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.